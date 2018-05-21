Old Saybrook police get new dash, body cameras

Old Saybrook police are now equipped with new cruiser and body cameras (WFSB)

If you get stopped by police in Old Saybrook, you will be on camera.

It’s part of a new integrated package of digital technology debuting this month with replacement cruisers.

The Old Saybrook police department is breaking out new equipment.

The aging fleet of cruisers are being replaced with new SUVs.

They're larger and packed with technology.

Outside, a series of LED safety lights can be pre-programmed for various stops and emergencies.

Inside, the doors are lined with anti-ballistic material for added protection, and a state of the art camera system that syncs the dashboard camera, the prisoner camera in the rear, and the new officer's body camera that they wear.

“It is digital evidence for any criminal case that we may have,” said Lt. Deperry.

“We put the camera on whenever we're going to have any law enforcement contact with the community,” said Deperry.

Chief Michael Spera explains the camera enhancements protect everyone, the civilian and the officer. The price tag for each unit is about $26,000.

"Vehicles as you know can get quite costly. There is obviously a basic price of a car then all of the technology and equipment that has to go into a first responder vehicle,” said Spera.

So while today's police cruisers still have lights and sirens that are enhanced, don't forget to smile because the cars and the officer behind the badge is wearing a camera too.

