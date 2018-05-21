Police investigating report of gun being brought to Norwich magnet school

A report of a gun being brought to a Norwich magnet school on Monday is being investigated.

Kelly STEAM Magnet Middle school posted on their Facebook page on Monday afternoon about the incident.

They said that there was a report that a student may have brought a gun to the school.

The school was placed on lockdown and Norwich Police responded to the school.

The building and surrounding areas were searching, but no gun was found.

As a precaution, Norwich Police stayed at the school for the remainder of the day.

Police will also be on the school grounds on Tuesday.

