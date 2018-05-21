Kara visits historic spots in Farmington

Kara visited historic spots in Farmington for 20 Towns in Twenty Days (WFSB)

Farmington is a place where a sense of history is fused with lots of family fun.

Carol's Lunch makes hot dog heavenly.

Carol's Lunchbox is about to celebrate one year in business in the historic town of Farmington.

What’s so great about a carol dog? Madeline and Daniel Sabatino of Burlington say it's music for their mouths!

“Their crispy carol makes relishes homemade and it's on the spicy side,” said Madeline Sabatino.

Carol steams the famous Martin Rossel hot dogs from New Britain and makes her own special toppings.

Carol opened Carol's Lunch just two weeks after she left the landmark restaurant Apricots where she was a server for more than 20 years.

Apricots went out of business but fear no, the Wood N’ Tap will move from its existing Farmington location into the historic Apricots building where people will no doubt come to make new memories.

“So, everyone wants to know what's happening with the old Apricots. Outdoor bar, outdoor dining, and the traditional building as well,” said Michael Mauro, General Manager of Southington’s Wood N’ Tap.

Tradition is important the folks in Farmington.

The Miss Porter’s School is a big part of it.

The elite boarding school is about to celebrate its 175th anniversary.

Through the years, some famous faces have come here to learn.

Sarah Porter founded the school with some ideas that Katharine Windsor, head of school, still holds as ideals today.

“She was really remarkable in that she believed young women should have as much as boys do and men do as they begin their adult lives,” said Katherine Windsor.

Speaking of tradition, Jennifer Williams is the manager of the Polo Club of Farmington.

Teams from around the country and the world play there.

Families can even take lessons

If you've never been on a horse that's ok, just practice on a wooden one!

They want you to know polo is not just for royals! But you could dress up like one if you want at a Sunday game.

“We are trying to demystify that, all you need is chairs, water, and fun,” said Jennifer Williams.

