Candidate endorsements chosen at Democratic Convention

The CT Democratic Convention was held over the weekend in Hartford (WFSB)

Democrats gathered for their convention over the weekend.

After the vote was taken for governor, there was a clear winner.

“You know me, I am an open-door guy, you are going to be at the table,” said Ned Lamont.

Lamont was the endorsed candidate for governor.

There was no comeback for Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim.

He fell short of the 15 percent of the delegates, but is petitioning on.

Ganim and Guy Smith are petitioning their way to the primary ballot.

“If he's going to wage a petition, he has the challenge of collecting a large number of signatures and it will be costly,” said Ron Schurin, UConn Political Science Professor.

Schurin was also a delegate for the town of Mansfield, while Susan Byesiewicz got the most votes for Lt. Governor, things were a little unexpected.

Byesiewicz, a former secretary of the state, and a well-known Democrat did get the most votes, but not too far behind was Eva Bermudez Zimmerman.

Bermudez Zimmerman, is a 31-year-old labor organizer with very little political experience.

Byesiewicz has some negatives.

“Her challenge will be to create the idea that even though she has long experience -she has a creative approach,” said Schurin.

At the Republican Convention, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton got the most votes.

Right on his heels was Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst and new-comer politics Steve Obsitnik, petitioning candidates David Stemerman, Bob Stefanowski and possibly Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti.

For Lt. Governor, State Senator Joe Markley got the most delegates followed by Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.

There's a lot going on, but will it generate interest from voters is the question.

“People have lives to live and how much attention voters pay to a gubernatorial race in May is an open question,” said Schurin.

