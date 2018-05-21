School districts discuss adjusting end date after deadly storm

Wallingford schools held a meeting to discuss adjusting the last day of school after the deadly storms (WFSB)

Last week’s deadly storms are responsible for canceling school and potentially delaying the last day of class in several districts.

A meeting took place in Wallingford on Monday where school officials are making a decision about the last day of school.

The superintendent told Channel 3 they’re sticking with the calendar and school will end on June 22nd. However, other districts won’t stick to the calendar.

State law requires school to last for 180 days at the minimum.

Even after the three-day cancellation last week, Wallingford will end with 183 days, that’s why school won’t be prolonged.

However, there are at least two other districts that will fall short of 180 days.

Right now, those are Ridgefield and Danbury, Brookfield. Those districts have filed a request with the state to waive those 180 days.

The state has responded, saying any district that will not meet the 180 days will need to hold class until June 29th and possibly even hold class on Memorial Day.

So far, only Danbury and Ridgefield, and Brookfield have applied for this waiver. It’s unclear how many other districts are in this situation, but we do know Wallingford is not one of them.

“We’re in a good spot, the board needs to make an official decision, just because that’s the way the BOE works in that regard. We decided in April that the last days would be the 22nd based on the snow days we accumulated. We wanted to make the decision quickly because we know families have plans for relatives to come to graduation. We want to make sure that’s taken care of,” said Sal Menzo, Superintendent of Wallingford Schools.

Some towns, like Oxford for example, are still without power and had to cancel school.

As the days go on, more districts could also be in jeopardy of not meeting the 180-day requirement and they would need to request that waiver as well.

In New Fairfield, those still affected by the power outages find themselves at the town high school and middle school.

"Last night, we were at about 150," said John McCartney, shelter director.

From the cafeteria to the halls, and locker rooms, it's being utilized as a shelter.

Each day that the school is used as a shelter is just another that counts again students.

The New Fairfield district requests a waiver from the state.

In a voicemail from the superintendent to the parents, Superintendent Dr. Alicia Roy said, "That request was denied. I was told that if we run out of calendar days before June, we could make another request and that state would consider it."

The last day of school for any districts that request the waiver will be June 29th.

