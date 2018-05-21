Person injured after shooting, crash in Hartford

Hartford Police are investigating a shooting and a crash on Albany Avenue (WFSB)

Hartford Police are investigating a shooting and a car crash on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on Albany Avenue.

Hartford Police said Albany Avenue will be shut down in both directions through rush hour for the investigation.

The victim was brought to St. Francis Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Albany Avenue is closed between Sigourney and Edgewood Streets.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.

