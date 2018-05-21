Showers and briefly cooler today, brighter/warmer tomorrow!

AFTERNOON UPDATE:

After a cloudy start, scattered showers will be around through the afternoon and evening hours. Later today there could some isolated thunder, but nothing widespread and severe weather is not likely. With the clouds and showers, highs will only be in the 60s.

Tomorrow, we’ll start out with clouds and perhaps a lingering shower… then the clouds clear and temperatures inland approach (perhaps exceed) 80, it will be just a bit cooler along the shoreline.

Thursday/Friday will be dry and feature a lot of sunshine. Upper 70s Thursday for highs, well into the mid/upper 80s on Friday!

The Holiday weekend, as of now (still some uncertainty): Saturday, a cold front could generate some thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening as it moves into the state, beforehand we should hit the mid-80s inland. The rest of the weekend will be dependent upon how far south the front goes before stalling. Temps look to trend cooler Sun->Mon… if the front is close enough, we can’t rule out some rain; conversely, if the front goes far enough south, we may be able to squeak out a couple of drier days.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY...

A weak wave of low pressure and its associated warm front will approach New England from the south and west throughout the day today. While we're getting a little bit of sunshine this morning, most of the day will be cloudy. Showers will move into the state as the morning progresses and they’ll be around during the afternoon. In some towns, thunder is possible later this afternoon and evening. Since moisture levels in the atmosphere will be on the rise, some showers will be capable of producing moderate to heavy rain. Abundant cloud cover will limit highs to the mid and upper 60s. Plus, Connecticut will likely remain on the cooler side (northern side) of the warm front.

A weak cold front will move into the moist air tonight. Therefore, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. There may be areas of fog too. Overnight lows will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY…

Weather conditions will improve nicely tomorrow. The cold front will move away to the east of New England and drier air will move in from the west. There may be a lingering shower or two in the morning, then the sky will become partly sunny. The humidity will drop, but the air will become warm. We are forecasting highs in the lower 80s away from the coast.

Tomorrow night will be cooler. The mercury will dip into the 50s and the sky will become mainly clear.

THURSDAY…

A gorgeous day! High pressure will build eastward from the Great Lakes Region. Therefore, the sky will be sunny and the humidity will be low. The early morning hours will be cool, but the afternoon will be nice and warm with highs in the mid and upper 70s! The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall back into the 50s Thursday night.

FRIDAY…

High pressure will move out to sea to the south and east of New England. This will allow a southwesterly flow of much warmer air to develop. Temperatures will rise well into the 80s away from the coast Friday afternoon. Temperatures will likely stay in the 70s in coastal sections of New England County. At least the humidity will stay in the comfortable range throughout the day.

THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…

We will remain in the warm air on Saturday. Temperatures will rise well into the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees. The humidity will be noticeably higher as well. Most of the day will be nice with partly sunny skies. However, a cold front will slide southward across New England and it could trigger showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

The forecast becomes very complicated for Sunday and Monday, Memorial Day. Some of the models are optimistic, while others are wetter, not better. We're just going to have to wait and see how the models trend over the coming days. We are going with the more unsettled scenario for now, but the forecast is highly subject to change over the coming days. Stay tuned!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

LAST TUESDAY’S DEVASTATING STORMS

There were three EF-1 tornadoes in Connecticut on Tuesday.

The first tornado occurred on the northeastern side of Winsted around 3:44 to 3:46 in the afternoon. Estimated winds were 95 mph. The maximum path width was 175 yards and the path length was 0.7 miles. The same thunderstorm spawned a waterspout of unknown intensity over the Barkhamsted Reservoir. There were no reports of damage from the waterspout.

The second EF-1 tornado occurred in the towns of Southbury and Oxford around 4:53-5:01 pm. Winds were 100 mph. The maximum path width was 400 yards and the path length was 4.2 miles.

The third EF-1 tornado occurred in Beacon Falls and Hamden around 5:01-5:09pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was 600 yards and the path length was 9.5 miles.

Damage from a microbust is responsible for damage from Hamden to Wallingford. This occurred from 5:09pm - 5:14pm. Winds were up to 100 mph. The maximum path width was 880 yards and the path length was 7.25 miles.

A deadly macroburst occurred in New Fairfield and Brookfield at around 4:37-4:53 pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was three miles and the path length was nine miles. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities and one injury.

