New numbers show state's deficit has grown

New numbers were released Monday showing the state's deficit has grown.

According to the Office of Policy and Management, the deficit shows an increase of $335 million from what was reported last month.

That brings the total to more than $717 million.

Some of this is due to changes made in the state budget earlier this month.

The fiscal year ends June 30.

