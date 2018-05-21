Rain, cooler temps on the way for Tuesday

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

After a beautiful day to start the work week, cooler temps and a chance for thunderstorms are on tap for Tuesday.

Clouds will increase overnight as temperatures fall into the 50s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said there may be a peek of sun in the morning on Tuesday, but most of the day will be cloudy.

Showers will move into the state as the morning progresses.

Rain will be around for the afternoon, and some towns may even get a thunderstorm for late afternoon and evening.

“Since moisture levels in the atmosphere will be on the rise, some showers will be capable of producing moderate to heavy rain,” DePrest said.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday night, and there could be fog in some areas as well.

Weather conditions improve on Wednesday, after a lingering shower or two.

“The humidity will drop, but the air will become warm. We are forecasting highs in the lower 80s away from the coast,” DePrest said.

The rest of the week looks good with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s for Friday.

The warm air continues for Memorial Day weekend.

Right now the forecasts are complicated for Sunday and Monday. One model shows good weather for both days, but another forecasts a threat for showers and thunderstorms.

