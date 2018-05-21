Ducklings rescued from Westport storm drain

Firefighter Ponticiello rescued nine ducklings from a storm drain in Westport (Westport FD)

Westport firefighters rescued nine ducklings that fell into a storm drain on Monday.

Around 5:15 p.m., crews were called to I-95 in Westport after the ducklings fell into the drain.

The incident happened around exit 17 during rush hour traffic.

Firefighters used several tools to gain access to the drain.

Firefighter Ponticiello entered the storm drain and rescued all nine of the duckling.

Westport said this is Firefighter Ponticiello’s second animal rescue from a storm drain in days.

The ducklings are expected to be ok.

