Branford Police investigating home invasion at condo complex

Branford Police are investigating a home invasion that happened at a condo complex on Monday.

Around 2:10 p.m., police responded to Monticello Drive at the Jefferson Woods Condominium complex.

The victim told police two men entered through the front door and one showed a gun.

The suspect fled on foot.

One of the suspects is described as a black male, about 5’9” tall, wearing a red shirt and has a medium build.

The other suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a thin mustache, around 5’4” tall, and wearing a black shirt.

Police said they believe this is a targeted, isolated incident and neighbors should have no reason to worry.

Anyone with information is asked to call Branford Police.

