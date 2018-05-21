Branford Police investigating home invasion at condo complex

Branford Police are investigating a home invasion that happened at a condo complex on Monday.
Around 2:10 p.m., police responded to Monticello Drive at the Jefferson Woods Condominium complex.
The victim told police two men entered through the front door and one showed a gun.
The suspect fled on foot.
One of the suspects is described as a black male, about 5’9” tall, wearing a red shirt and has a medium build.
The other suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a thin mustache, around 5’4” tall, and wearing a black shirt.
Police said they believe this is a targeted, isolated incident and neighbors should have no reason to worry.
Anyone with information is asked to call Branford Police.
