Silver Alert issued for missing 18-year-old in Bristol

Bristol Police are searching for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen at a group home on Monday.

Police said Dylan Scott from 651 Jerome Ave. was last seen by an employee of the group home at around 1:15 p.m.

Scott is described as a 17-year-old white male, 5’8” tall, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket with blue jeans and carrying a tan backpack.

Bristol police said he is normally seen in the areas of Bristol Plaza, Page Park, and Bracket Park.

Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts is asked to call Bristol Police.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.