More New Englanders expected to travel Memorial Day weekend

Many drivers are counting down until Memorial Day and AAA said almost 2 million New Englanders will be going away this year.

The majority of those travelers will be hitting the roads.

Things will start to get busy out on the roads starting on Thursday when AAA said commuters will mix in with those holiday travelers. However, the auto club doesn’t expect higher gas prices to deter people from getting away.

More New Englanders will be driving to their holiday destinations than ever before, AAA expected.

“One-point-seven million people across New England are expected to hit the roads," said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson. "That’s a big number!”

AAA said about 90 percent of travelers will be driving and about 150,000 people will be taking to the skies.

It said travel by trains, buses and cruise ships remains steady year after year.

AAA predicted that drivers will experience the greatest amount of congestion on Thursday and Friday in the late afternoon.

"This Memorial Day weekend, you’re going to have lots of company on the roads," Parmenter said. "Obviously, if you can go on off hours that’s going to be to your benefit."

AAA expected to rescue more than 3,500 motorists over the Memorial Day weekend in just the greater Hartford area alone.

"I'm so ready for the long winter to be over," said Teresa Donahue of Colchester.

People are also keeping a close watch over gas prices. AAA says the current average for a gallon of regular gas in the state is $3.11.

Last year, according to AAA, the average price was $2.50.

"Of course, we get questions about gas prices and whether that's going to deter that. In fact, we think it's just the opposite.

Before hitting the road, make sure the car is ready by doing things like getting the battery tested and checking the condition of the tires.

AAA said it's also a good idea to be prepared for emergencies by having a charger, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first-aid kit, a basic tool-kit, drinking water and snacks with you in the car.

