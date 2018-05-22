State urges schools to have class on Memorial Day to make up for storm days

Power crews continue to work to restore service a week after tornadoes touched down. (WFSB)

A week after devastating tornadoes touched down, schools in Oxford, Brookfield and New Fairfield remained closed on Tuesday.

The closures have parents wondering when the school year will end.

There's still no word as to when that will happen in those towns.

Some schools, like the high school in Oxford, have been doubling as shelters while crews work to restore power to homes and businesses. As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Eversource reported more than 1,450 people without power, mostly in New Fairfield.

The state requires that students stay in school for 180 days. Some districts are worried they won't hit that mandate.

In New Fairfield, the district made a request to the state to ease up on the rule. However, it was denied.

The state said any district that requests a waiver must hold class until June 29. It also urged schools to open on Memorial Day to help.

Weigh in: Should there be school on Memorial Day to help districts meet the 180 day mandate? Vote here.

"Summer plans are going to be extended," said Wendy Lorenzo, a New Fairfield parent. "We have a lot of teachers in our community who take on summer jobs, they work at camps that start that week. It's just more displacement."

So far in addition to New Fairfield, Channel 3 learned that Danbury, Ridgefield and Brookfield all made requests to the state. More may also consider it.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.