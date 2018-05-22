Spotty showers to linger overnight

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Showers moved into the state on Tuesday and will stick around for the afternoon and evening.

The gentle rain that fell today has tapered off to showers as the evening goes on.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said scattered showers will linger after midnight, and there could be a rumble of thunder for some.

Track the showers with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Fog may also develop.

Overnight lows may drop into the 50s.

The weather should rebound on Wednesday.

"Dew point temperatures will be in the 50s most of the day. There is a slight chance for a shower early in the morning, then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny," DePrest said.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday appear to be dry with a lot of sunshine. Highs should be in the upper 70s for Thursday and mid-to-upper 80s on Friday.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend weather is uncertain at this point.

It'll be warm Saturday, and the humidity will be noticeably higher. Dew points will likely reach the 60s.

"Temperatures will rise well into the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees. Most of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies," DePrest said.

Sunday will be cloudy, or mostly cloudy, with occasional rain and drizzle in the morning. It'll become spotty in the afternoon.

"The front may attempt to move northward on Monday, Memorial Day. If that happens, we can expect mostly cloudy skies, showers, and perhaps even some drizzle in the morning. However, we don’t anticipate a washout. Most of the day should be dry. With a little sunshine or some brightening, temperatures will reach the 70s," DePrest said.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.