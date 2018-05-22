Vice President Pence set to deliver commencement speech at Coast Guard Academy

The US Coast Guard Academy is preparing for Vice President Pence's commencement speech (WFSB)

The US Coast Guard Academy will bestow degrees on Wednesday during its 137th commencement exercise.

While Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver the keynote address, security will be tight.

Families were on campus on Tuesday to watch the rehearsal and practice, practice, practice like the cadets have been doing for the past 4 years.

The sound of Pomp and Circumstance echoed on the parade lawn of the US Coast Guard Academy in New London on Tuesday morning as graduates rehearsed for Wednesday’s big commencement ceremony.

Security will be tight on campus and off, throughout the region when Vice President Pence arrives to deliver the commencement address to the 137th graduating class of new officers, which begins promptly at 11 a.m.

“How neat to our small town here to have someone so important to our country its really fantastic,” said Megan Durosher.

An Air Force C17 cargo plane loaded with limo’s and the vice president’s advance team landed at Groton-New London airport.

The huge aircraft got some notice.

“The boys saw the plane so we thought we’d come over and check it out and little did we know we had such important people in town very cool,” said Colleen Hebert.

Anytime the White House visits, security is very tight and boat traffic on the Thames River near the academy is suspended.

Traffic on the Gold Star Bridge in both directions on I- 95 is also suspended while the motorcade makes its way to the academy.

Public works crews placed no parking signs on streets around the academy to ensure a safety zone.

“At this time we are unaware of any sort of protest but as with any commencement the Coast Guard Academy main priority is ensuring the safety of visitors that are coming on board and departing the institution,” said Nicole Foguth, of the US Coast Guard.

The city of New London has a very detailed security plan in place for the Vice President’s visit on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.