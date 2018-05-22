Melissa finds hidden treasures in Tolland

Melissa Cole headed to Tolland for 20 Towns in Twenty Days (WFSB)

The Tolland green is home to some of the most beautiful houses and a charming historic inn.

The inn is run by Susan and Stephen Beeching.

“We bought this place in 1985, added bathrooms, and made repairs, opened in 1987 and have been going strong ever since,” said Beeching

The building actually dates back to the 1790's.

While you can still feel that old charm, there are modern updates like hot tubs in almost every room and gas fireplaces.

There are 6 guest rooms, including the Nantucket room and the tree house room, which has a great view.

“When guests come they get a full breakfast, we do that from 8-9:30. We always start with fresh fruit or baked apples,” said Beeching.

Next up on the tour is a preschool that teaches the kids the basics of their letters and numbers, but also something unique.

Welcome to Little Farmers Day Care Center.

Three times a week, preschoolers get a barn lesson on the animals.

Jessica Sharon started the program 3 years ago.

“We're introducing them to real-life situations. A kid goes off to history class as a 6th grader, and they're going to learn about farming. But these guys get to what it's like to care for a thousand different farm animals,” said Sharon.

Working on the farm can work up and appetite, so head to Papa T's.

“Everything’s homemade, all of our sauce, out meatballs, all of our soups. Coleslaw, potato salad,” said Patty Tantillo-Fox.

Owner Patty Tantillo-Fox has been serving the community for 36 years!

Her dad started the business and you'll always find regulars there

In the mood for something sweet, then head to the Red and White Store, on the green. It dates back to the 1800's!

For a while, not much was happening here, but 3 Tolland ladies had a dream to reopen it, fill it with locally made goods, Tolland items, and most importantly, a penny candy counter just like the good old days.

