Storm cleanup continues at several state parks

Cleanup continues across Connecticut from last week's storm.

Several state parks remained closed as a result.

Kettletown State Park remained closed on Tuesday, but crews are making headway and remain hopeful that at least this park could be open for the Memorial Day weekend.

CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that no decision was made on Tuesday whether or not to reopen Kettletown State Park. They said they were working through some storm clean-up related issues.

The wood chippers were still humming, the utility crews were still up working on the lines and the trees and debris kept stacking up.

“I’ve been looking at all the damage and taking a look at all the towns around where I live,” said Kerry Uber of Naugatuck.

Uber and her daughter were out and about taking a look at the damage and ended up in Southbury right outside Kettletown State Park.

“The roads around here are terrible. Trees, branches, wires, it's really to believe that it happened. I've never seen it this bad,” said Uber.

The park was closed as crews cleaned up all the downed trees and limbs. One picnic area was left in shambles.

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield reopened on Monday.

Sleeping Giant in Hamden and Wharton Brook in North Haven will remain closed at least through the holiday weekend, according to the DEEP.

“Mother Nature had something wrong with her last week," said Uber.

