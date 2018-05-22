Southbury lifts state of emergency after tornado rips through town

The cleanup continues after three EF1 tornadoes, a macroburst and a microburst hit Connecticut one week ago.

It's been a long several days to try and recuperate from last week’s storm and the effects are still being felt.

On Tuesday, after a special meeting, Southbury lifted its state of emergency.

An EF1 tornado hit the town of Southbury during last Tuesday’s storms leaving behind a path of devastation.

“So, this tree was probably the saddest thing that I lost,” said Holly Patrick of Southbury. “It’s unbelievable what Connecticut has endured over the last couple years. We never had this. I'm 60 years old and I’m like oh my gosh."

Patrick has some shingles missing from her roof and a tree down across her driveway.

“I planted this tree for my grandmother in the mid 80's, my grandparents built this house and I have roof damage, I lost a lot of things but nothing compared to what people have lost,” said Patrick.

It's a storm that will not soon be forgotten in Southbury.

The town's first selectman, Jeffry Manville, says it's the worst natural disaster that the town has seen since the flood in 1955.

“It was scary, it was very scary,” said Sherry Romano of Southbury.

The town had declared a state of emergency soon after the storm, with 135 road closures and close to 100 percent without power.

As of Tuesday night, only 4 outages remained in the town.

All roads were reopened and school was back in session by Monday.

The Board of Selectmen had an initial emergency meeting and regular meeting to start emergency cleanup with half a million dollars, but it's still too early to estimate how much it will all cost.

The minimum threshold for FEMA aid is $5.2 million statewide, so there is some hope of future help.

