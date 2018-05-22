Suspect who attacked officer accused of assaulting woman a month prior

A woman is accusing Chevoughn Augustin, the woman who stabbed a Hartford officer, of attacking her one month ago (WFSB)

The Hartford woman arrested for allegedly stabbing a police officer is being accused of attacking another woman a month prior.

That woman talked to Eyewitness News about her encounter and even called police when it happened.

This woman didn't want to show her face but says she was pushed and shoved. She wishes more could have been done sooner

Hartford Police Officer Jill Kidik is still recovering after she was stabbed in the neck multiple times last week.

Kidik was responding to a landlord-tenant dispute a Hartford apartment complex.

Police arrested 39-year-old Chevoughn Augustin, who lives on the 9th floor and is accused of stabbing Kidik.

A woman says she was also attacked by Augustin in the building's lobby a month before Kidik’s stabbing.

“She grabbed my arm off the door, she shoved me, pushed me away from the door. Slammed the door shut. She said I don't live there so don't need to be inside,” said the unidentified woman.

She didn't want Channel 3 to show her face or use her name, but says she was visiting her sister who lives at the Spectra on the Plaza Boutique Apartments in downtown Hartford.

She was trying to open the front door when she says Augustin attacked her.

She called police after the incident.

“I told the officer that I don't think there's something right with her mentally so I don't want her to get in trouble but just make sure, I want to press charges, so there's a statement in place, in case she hurts some else,” the woman said.

Channel 3 went to the Hartford Police Department and learned there is a three-page report but the case is still open.

The documents won't be released until the case is closed.

Police said they were called out on that April 14th night around 7 p.m.

The woman who was attacked says Augustin didn't seem right.

“Very agitated, she had this blank look in her eyes, very scary. Just an emptiness. It liked she was desperate,” said the victim.

Spectra's management company said in a statement last week they have been looking to evict Augustin and there was a pending court case.

When Augustin was arrested last week, court documents show Augustin, "had removed postings/paperwork from the community bulletin board and common areas within the lobby without permission."

The paperwork also said, "Augustin had displayed signs of mental instability and has been committing illegal acts inside the building."

The woman Channel 3 spoke to says she followed up with police after they took her statement but was told nothing more could be done.

“Really sad because I felt like this could have been prevented if maybe that charge went through or got help somehow, she was obviously crying out for help. It's not normal behavior for an adult,” said the woman.

Channel 3 was told the case should be closed on Wednesday, which is when more information from the police report should be released.

Channel 3 also reached out to the apartment's management company and they said they are looking into this.

As for the Officer Kidik, she is recovering but is expected to be okay.

