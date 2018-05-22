Brighter and warmer days ahead!

9:15 PM UPDATE…

The sky is cloudy across the state at this time, but most of the rain is gone. There may be a few light rain showers in far Eastern Connecticut near the Rhode Island border. Some of the higher rainfall totals in the state for today are 0.32" in Bridgeport, 0.25" in Greenwich and East Haven, and 0.24" in New Haven. The rainfall today in Hartford is 0.13", but only 0.08" of rain was measured in Windsor Locks. Temperatures range from 51 degrees in Lebanon to 56 degrees in Ansonia and 57 degrees at the Classical Magnet School in Hartford. Winds are generally less than 6 mph and the visibility is good across most of the state.

Previous Discussion...

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A cold front will move across the state later tonight. Rain will taper off to scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Scattered showers are likely after midnight and there is an outside chance for a rumble of thunder. Rainfall totals from this system will range from 0.05” to 0.25”. Areas of fog a possible this evening and tonight.

WEDNESDAY…

Weather conditions will improve tomorrow and it will turn out to be a very nice day! The cold front will move away to the east of New England and drier air will move in from the west. Dew point temperatures will be in the 50s most of the day. There is a slight chance for a shower early in the morning, then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny. While the air behind the front will be drier, it won’t be much cooler. In fact, temperatures will reach the lower 80s. Even shoreline communities will share in the warmth since there will be a west or northwesterly breeze much of the day. The wind should bend around to the southwest at some point during the afternoon.

Tomorrow night will be clear and comfortable. The mercury will dip into the 50s.

THURSDAY…

A gorgeous day! High pressure will build eastward from the Great Lakes Region. Therefore, the sky will be sunny and the humidity will be low. The early morning hours will be cool, but the afternoon will be warm and pleasant with highs in the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees.! The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall back into the 50s Thursday night.

FRIDAY…

High pressure will move out to sea to the south and east of New England. This will allow a southwesterly flow of much warmer air to develop. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 80s away from the coast Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s in coastal sections of New London County due to a strong onshore breeze. At least the humidity will stay in the comfortable range throughout the day.

THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…

We will remain in the warm air on Saturday, but the humidity will be noticeably higher. Dew points will likely reach the 60s. Temperatures will rise well into the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees. Most of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies. However, a cold front will slide southward across New England throughout the day and it could spark showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening.

The front will settle to the south of New England Saturday night and high pressure will build across Eastern Canada. Therefore, we’ll get into a cooler northeasterly flow. However, the flow will remain damp. That means Sunday will cloudy or mostly cloudy. Occasional rain and drizzle seems like a pretty good bet in the morning, but rain could become spotty during the afternoon. We are forecasting highs around 70, give or take a few degrees.

The front may attempt to move northward on Monday, Memorial Day. If that happens, we can expect mostly cloudy skies, showers, and perhaps even some drizzle in the morning. However, we don’t anticipate a washout. Most of the day should be dry. With a little sunshine or some brightening, temperatures will reach the 70s.

TUESDAY…

A warmer day with highs in the 80s and a mix of clouds and sunshine. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon as a cold front approaches New England from the north and west.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

LAST TUESDAY’S DEVASTATING STORMS

There were three EF-1 tornadoes in Connecticut on Tuesday.

The first tornado occurred on the northeastern side of Winsted around 3:44 to 3:46 in the afternoon. Estimated winds were 95 mph. The maximum path width was 175 yards and the path length was 0.7 miles. The same thunderstorm spawned a waterspout of unknown intensity over the Barkhamsted Reservoir. There were no reports of damage from the waterspout.

The second EF-1 tornado occurred in the towns of Southbury and Oxford around 4:53-5:01 pm. Winds were 100 mph. The maximum path width was 400 yards and the path length was 4.2 miles.

The third EF-1 tornado occurred in Beacon Falls and Hamden around 5:01-5:09pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was 600 yards and the path length was 9.5 miles.

Damage from a microbust is responsible for damage from Hamden to Wallingford. This occurred from 5:09pm - 5:14pm. Winds were up to 100 mph. The maximum path width was 880 yards and the path length was 7.25 miles.

A deadly macroburst occurred in New Fairfield and Brookfield at around 4:37-4:53 pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was three miles and the path length was nine miles. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities and one injury.

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”