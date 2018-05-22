PD: Meriden mom used 12-year-old son to steal from grocery store

A mom from Meriden is under arrest, after police said she reportedly used her 12-year-old son to shoplift from the local Stop and Shop.

Police said 32-year-old Erica Maisonet is accused of putting more than $700 worth of items into a bag, and gave it to the boy to carry.

According to police, a store security guard stopped the boy before he left the store.

Maisonet was charged with larceny and risk of injury.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.