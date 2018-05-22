Police look to identify porch pirate caught on camera

Stratford police are looking to identify this man accused of stealing packages (Stratford Police)

Police on the shoreline are looking for a package thief who was caught in the act, on camera.

Stratford police said the porch pirate was recorded on video strolling up to a home and walking away with a package that was delivered.

Police said the suspect has done this several other times.

He appears to be driving a navy-blue wagon.

Anyone with information should contact police.

The stratford police dept is attempting to identify the subject in this video for stealing packages from local homes. Anyone with information please call Det Panton@203-385-4143 pic.twitter.com/85yYXGKmBq — Stratford P.D. CT (@StratfordPDCT) May 22, 2018

