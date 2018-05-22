Police look to identify porch pirate caught on camera - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police look to identify porch pirate caught on camera

By WFSB Staff
Stratford police are looking to identify this man accused of stealing packages (Stratford Police) Stratford police are looking to identify this man accused of stealing packages (Stratford Police)
STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Police on the shoreline are looking for a package thief who was caught in the act, on camera.

Stratford police said the porch pirate was recorded on video strolling up to a home and walking away with a package that was delivered.

Police said the suspect has done this several other times.

He appears to be driving a navy-blue wagon.

Anyone with information should contact police.

