Crews cleanup after cars takes out fence

Crews are cleaning up after a car plowed though a fence and made contact with a house on Arch Street.

Police were called to the scene at 85 Arch St. after 1 a.m.

Police said there were no reported injuries in the crash.

Yankee Gas was called to the scene as well to assess the damage.

Police said there are no road closures related to the incident.

