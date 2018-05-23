78-year-old woman dies in Southington house fire

The victim of a weekend house fire in Connecticut has been identified as a 78-year-old woman.

Fire officials say Loretta Miron was the only person in the Southington home that went up in flames on Saturday night.

Her body was found in the kitchen and she died Sunday at the hospital. Her dog also died in the blaze.

The state fire marshal's office and Southington Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire that took hours to get under control.

However, no foul play is suspected.

Miron was listed as the owner of the home built in 1968.

