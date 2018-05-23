Lockdowns at New Haven schools lifted amid shooting investigation

Three New Haven schools were placed on lockdown as police responded to a nearby shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of 37 Townsend St., where officers found a 25-year-old man who was shot in the leg. His wound is not life-threatening.

As police investigate the shooting, Hillhouse High School, Wexler Grant, and R. Mayo were all locked-down. Those lockdowns have since been lifted.

The shooter remains on the loose, police said.

Detectives from New Haven Police’s Major Crimes Division and Bureau of Identification responded to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6316.

