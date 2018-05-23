Broccoli recalled at South Windsor Stop & Shop

A voluntary recall has been issued for broccoli sold at a Stop & Shop in South Windsor.

The Department of Consumer Protection said it detected listeria monocytogenes during a routine surveillance sample of 16 oz bags of "private brands" frozen broccoli cuts.

Stop & Shop said it immediately issued the voluntary recall for the store on Ellington Road.

“We’re incredibly proud that our staff was able to catch this during a routine sampling,” said Michelle Seagull, consumer protection commissioner. “We work hard every day across all of our divisions to ensure public health and safety both by conducting regular inspections, and by responding to complaints."

Seagull thanked Stop & Shop, the Department of Public Health Lab, and the Food and Drug Administration for their cooperation.

Customers can identify the broccoli by UPC code "068826700926" and code "BEST BY MAR 15 2020."

The product can be returned for a full refund.

More information can be found on Stop & Shop's website here.

