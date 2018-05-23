New Canaan officers save one of their own after a medical emergency

New Canaan police officers saved a fellow officer after he suffered a medical emergency.

On Saturday around 7 a.m., Officer Jeffrey Pollock suffered a medical emergency while taking the department’s physical fitness test.

Officers Rex Sprosta and Tom Callinan rendered life-saving care to Pollock.

Sprosta was administering the fitness test and Callinan was working the patrol shift at the time.

Other members of the department, members of the New Canaan Volunteer Ambulance Corps and other first responders also helped Pollock.

Pollock was brought to the hospital and is in stable condition. He is undergoing testing and treatment.

The New Canaan Police Department said there will be an awards ceremony where Pollock will present the department’s lifesaving medal to Sprosta and Callinan.

