As Hamden residents continue clean-up, city holds emergency meeting

What a difference a week can make.

Wednesday night an emergency meeting will be held in Hamden to discuss the storm damage.

The Hamden mayor is expected to request borrowing up to $2 million for storm damage and clean up.

Hamden Council President Mick McGarry says bouncing back from the historic storm isn't cheap.

Wednesday night, the town council approved a bond of up to $2 million to pay for the massive clean-up.

“It is in times of adversity where we show our strength. The compassion the ability of our neighbors to come and deal with each other it was really heartwarming to see,” said McGarry.

The best way to describe it now is organized chaos.

“Yup, it’s getting better. There’s hope,” said Esteban Rivera.

Neighborhood streets are looking better too.

“I could see the street lights on at night. Kids are going crazy with no cable but you know what. Hey, it could be worse,” said Rivera.

“All the brush was piled up ten foot high here. They picked it all up. Cleared it away. Got our street cleared pretty quickly. I didn’t expect to see it this quick,” said Carl Bonaldo of Hamden.

Bonaldo is finally getting a chance to mow his lawn.

“The entire tree went all the way to those bushes, I’m fortunate it didn’t hit my house,” said Bonaldo.

He says everyone is lending a hand.

Like Rivera, who was hired to move the tree debris to the curb, just a couple minutes away from his own house.

“I had 26 trees come down on my property, I lost two vehicles. Yeah, it’s no longer the wooded neighborhood I’ve known for 19 years now,” said Rivera.

Shawn Lindgren with K & J Tree Service says this is one of the worst storms he's ever cleaned up.

“It still amazes me. Every day we go out there's still houses with trees all over them,” said Lindgren.

Sidney Cummings was inside the home where he works on Hillfield Road when the storm hit.

“Scared is honestly an understatement. I didn't know how to feel,” said Cummings.

Three cars outside the house were totaled and that was just the beginning.

“It was like it looked like Jurassic Park,” said Cummings.

The neighborhood is still a mess, but Cummings says guys like Lindgren have made a huge difference by clearing out hundreds of trees.

“They have done an amazing job. The day of the streets were inaccessible there were guys literally working throughout the week literally,” said Cummings.

McGarry says the storm clean-up won't cost taxpayers much money because eventually, FEMA will provide funds.

That process could take a long time, so the bond will ensure the town has the money it needs now.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.