Stellar weather today, but big changes are in store for the Holiday weekend!

Forecast is on track, no major changes!

Today will be warm, highs 75-80 (~5° above average) and very comfortable with low humidity and a lot of sunshine…

Tomorrow will be fairly similar (sunny, comfortable), but MUCH warmer… highs in the mid/upper 80s!

Holiday weekend:

Saturday – sun and clouds, hot and humid (near 90)… chance for late day storms

Sunday and Memorial Day – primarily cloudy, not a washout… but both days will feature a chance for rain. It will be cooler, with highs in the lower 70s.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY…

A stellar day of weather is on tap for this Thursday across Connecticut. High pressure will dominate, translating to abundant sunshine. The humidity will quite low with dew point values in the 30s and lower 40s! This afternoon, temperatures will be cooler than yesterday but still above average as the mercury tops out in the mid to upper 70s. The combination of a clear sky and light wind will allow temperatures to fall back into the 50s tonight.

TOMORROW…

We’ll end the week with more sunshine and comfortable humidity. The big difference will be the uptick in temperature, with highs nearly 10° warmer than today… we’re forecasting them to peak in the mid to upper 80s! This is compliments of high pressure moving offshore, allowing a southwesterly flow to develop. Highs will be in the 70s along coastal New London County due to a strong onshore breeze.

THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…

Saturday will be very warm, if not hot! Temperatures will rise well into the 80s to near 90 degrees away from the coast. If 90 is achieved at Bradley Int’l, it will be the 3rd time this month to do so. The humidity will be noticeably higher too as dew points likely rise into the 60s. Most of the day will be dry with a partly to mostly sunny sky. However, a cold front will slide southward across New England throughout the day and it will generate a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening.

The front will settle to the south of New England Saturday night and Sunday. Meanwhile, high pressure will build across Eastern Canada. Therefore, we’ll get into a cooler northeasterly flow. However, the flow will remain damp. That means Sunday will cloudy or mostly cloudy. There will be a pretty good chance for spotty light rain and drizzle in the morning, but the afternoon should be mainly dry. We are forecasting highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The front will move northward on Monday, Memorial Day, but it will tend to weaken. Morning clouds, fog, and drizzle should give way to a little sunshine or some brightening at times. While there should be a lengthy spell of dry weather, scattered showers should build up during the afternoon. Early morning lows will be in the 50s and afternoon highs should be in the range of 70-75.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY…

Our weather will turn much warmer again and temperatures will rise into the 80s both days. A weak cold front could produce a few showers on Tuesday, but most of the day should be dry with a partly sunny sky. With high pressure in control, Wednesday is shaping up to be a nice day with a mostly sunny sky and fairly low humidity.

Meteorologists Bruce DePrest and Mark Dixon

LAST TUESDAY’S DEVASTATING STORMS

There were three EF-1 tornadoes in Connecticut on Tuesday, May 15th.

The first tornado occurred on the northeastern side of Winsted around 3:44 to 3:46 in the afternoon. Estimated winds were 95 mph. The maximum path width was 175 yards and the path length was 0.7 miles. The same thunderstorm spawned a waterspout of unknown intensity over the Barkhamsted Reservoir. There were no reports of damage from the waterspout.

The second EF-1 tornado occurred in the towns of Southbury and Oxford around 4:53-5:01 pm. Winds were 100 mph. The maximum path width was 400 yards and the path length was 4.2 miles.

The third EF-1 tornado occurred in Beacon Falls and Hamden around 5:01-5:09pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was 600 yards and the path length was 9.5 miles.

Damage from a microbust is responsible for damage from Hamden to Wallingford. This occurred from 5:09pm - 5:14pm. Winds were up to 100 mph. The maximum path width was 880 yards and the path length was 7.25 miles.

A deadly macroburst occurred in New Fairfield and Brookfield at around 4:37-4:53 pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was three miles and the path length was nine miles. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities and one injury.

