Police look to identify suspects in New Britain car thefts

New Britain police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects of various car thefts.
The first happened on May 17, where a suspect stole a BMW 328xi from a Shell gas station on Corbin Avenue at West Main Street.
Two car thefts happened on May 20.
In one instance, three suspects stole a 2005 Ford Expedition from 191 Broad St. That car was recovered in Hartford.
That same day, four suspects stole a Honda CRV from the Badolato Parking Garage. That vehicle was recovered in Hartford as well.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-826-3000.
