Wallingford farm rebuilds after devastating storm

A Wallingford farm is rebuilding after last week's storm destroyed it (WFSB)

The owner of a Wallingford farm is doing much better since last week’s devastating storm.

You can actually see front yards again. People are continuing to push tree debris and brush to the curb. The town then clears it away.

Farm life at Muddy Roots Farm continues but the damage is still there.

“We’re in the process of trying to figure out how to rebuild,” said Kirsten Marra, owner of Muddy Roots Farm.

This is the barn that was torn apart after last week’s storm.

“It was just a scary time. We were about ten seconds from being the barn that collapsed and then we hid out in a bathroom for about 15 minutes until the wind died down. We were able to come out,” said Marra.

Marra says they’re waiting for insurance to come through to assess the damage for the landlords.

“I’ve been here for 33 years and my grandfather and our family, the Cooke family, built up this place. So, to see a barn not standing anymore is hard. So that was an emotional day,” said Marra.

During the hardest of days after the storm, the farm received an outpouring of support from their neighbors and friends.

“We thank everybody but right now we’re okay until things get figured out,” said Marra.

Now, a week later life and work on Muddy Roots Farm moves forward.

“There’s history gone that can never be put back, but now is the time to move forward and hopefully start new. New beginnings,” Marra said.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.