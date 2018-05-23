Hartford police identify woman 'targeted' in last night's deadly shooting

Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot in the head in Hartford (WFSB)

A woman was killed after being shot on Enfield Street in Hartford on Wednesday night. (WFSB)

Hartford police said 44-year-old Lydia Tirillo was shot in the torso and leg and died from her injuries.

"It’s rare that we have a woman killed out in the street generally," said Deputy Chief Brian Foley, Hartford police. "It doesn’t appear to be a domestic at this point. That’s a bit of an anomaly for us.”

According to police, officers were called to the scene at about 9:12 p.m. Five shots fired were detected by police's Shot Spotter system at 103 Enfield St.

Shortly thereafter, a 911 call was made about a woman being shot. Officers responded and found Tirillo suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police said she was taken to St Francis Hospital where she died about a half an hour later.

Some officers reportedly recognized her.

Police are still investigating, but believe Tirillo was targeted and it was an isolated incident.

“We have had several incidents on this street before unfortunately," Foley said. "There is a lot of private business video up and down and there are 'C4' cameras in the area, so we should be able to farm something out of that.”

There is no word on a suspect.

