Waterbury man killed in Bethany crash

A 36-year-old Waterbury man was killed when the motorcycle he was operating crashed late Wednesday night.

Police identified Adam Corcoran of Mark Lane as the operator.

According to state police, troopers were called to the scene of the crash around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday on Litchfield turnpike.

Police said Corcoran suffered serious injuries and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at the Troop I Barracks in Bethany at 203-393-4200.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.