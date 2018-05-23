Silver Alert canceled after Norwalk elderly man found

Norwalk police issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man on Wednesday evening.

Police said 89-year-old Robert Gannon was last seen around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

However, they reported that he was found safe and sound in an update just before 3 a.m. on Thursday.

They said Gannon suffers from a medical condition.

He was last seen driving a gray 2006 Toyota Camry with CT license plate AN37562.

Police described Gannon as a white male, 6-foot-tall, 150 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

Gannon was seen wearing a blue jacket with a white t-shirt.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.