Silver Alert canceled after Norwalk elderly man found

Norwalk police issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man on Wednesday evening.
Police said 89-year-old Robert Gannon was last seen around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
However, they reported that he was found safe and sound in an update just before 3 a.m. on Thursday.
They said Gannon suffers from a medical condition.
He was last seen driving a gray 2006 Toyota Camry with CT license plate AN37562.
Police described Gannon as a white male, 6-foot-tall, 150 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.
Gannon was seen wearing a blue jacket with a white t-shirt.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.