School bus involved in hit-and-run crash in Hartford

A school bus was involved in a minor hit-and-run at Capitol and Sisson avenues in Hartford on Thursday morning. (WFSB)

A school bus with children on board was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Hartford on Thursday morning.

Police said the crash was minor.

It happened at Capitol and Sisson avenues.

Police said a driver hit the bus, but caused no real damage. The driver then took off.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.