School bus involved in hit-and-run crash in Hartford

A school bus with children on board was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Hartford on Thursday morning.
Police said the crash was minor.
It happened at Capitol and Sisson avenues.
Police said a driver hit the bus, but caused no real damage. The driver then took off.
No other details were released.
