Man killed in Bethany motorcycle crash

A man was killed during a Wednesday night motorcycle crash in Bethany.
According to state police, 36-year-old Adam Corcoran of Waterbury crashed in the area of Litchfield Turnpike and Hatfield Road just before 9:30 p.m.
When troopers arrived, they found that Corcoran had suffered serious injuries.
He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he succumbed to those injuries.
Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 203-393-4200.
