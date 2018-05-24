Man killed in Bethany motorcycle crash

A man was killed during a Wednesday night motorcycle crash in Bethany.

According to state police, 36-year-old Adam Corcoran of Waterbury crashed in the area of Litchfield Turnpike and Hatfield Road just before 9:30 p.m.

When troopers arrived, they found that Corcoran had suffered serious injuries.

He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he succumbed to those injuries.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 203-393-4200.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.