Torrington police chief announces retirement

Officials in Torrington were tight-lipped about police-involved meeting scheduled for Thursday morning.
However, during a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. at the mayor's office, Chief Michael Maniago of the Torrington Police Department announced his retirement.
He said it was effective June 16.
Maniago cited a need to spend more time with family and friends after 40 years of service in Torrington.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.