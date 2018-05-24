Torrington police chief announces retirement

Chief Michael Maniago announced his retirement from the Torrington Police Department on Thursday.

Officials in Torrington were tight-lipped about police-involved meeting scheduled for Thursday morning.

However, during a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. at the mayor's office, Chief Michael Maniago of the Torrington Police Department announced his retirement.

He said it was effective June 16.

Maniago cited a need to spend more time with family and friends after 40 years of service in Torrington.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.