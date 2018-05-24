Trump cancels peace summit with North Korea - WFSB 3 Connecticut

WASHINGTON (WFSB) -

President Donald Trump has canceled his peace summit with North Korea, CBS News reports.

The summit with dictator Kim Jong Un was supposed to happen in June.

"I feel it's inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting," Trump wrote in a letter to Kim.

