Trump cancels peace summit with North Korea

President Donald Trump has canceled his peace summit with North Korea, CBS News reports.

The summit with dictator Kim Jong Un was supposed to happen in June.

Read further updates on this story here.

"I feel it's inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting," Trump wrote in a letter to Kim.

JUST IN: Pres. Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un; "I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting" https://t.co/YrEqbZ8tlk pic.twitter.com/A0FqxJp80w — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 24, 2018

Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.