Man sought by Norwalk police has several warrants out for his arrest

Francisco Reyes is wanted by Norwalk police on warrants charging him in larcenies and burglaries. (Norwalk police)

Police in Norwalk are seeking the public's help to track down a man who has several warrants out for his arrest.

Thursday, they said they're looking for Francisco Reyes.

He's wanted on burglary and larceny charges.

Police said Reyes is known to frequent hotels in Fairfield County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-854-3051.

Anonymous tips can also be left on the Norwalk Police Department's tip line at 203-854-3111.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.