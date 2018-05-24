East Windsor High School locked down for search

East Windsor High School has been locked down for a "scheduled K9 search."
The Board of Education confirmed the K9 search on Thursday morning through a post on its website.
No other details were released.
At least one concerned parent told Channel 3 that the lockdown was initiated around 9:30 a.m.
