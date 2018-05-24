Police chase ends with crash on I-95 in West Haven

Lane closures are being reported on I-95 north in West Haven after a police chase ended in a crash.
The crash happened in the area of exits 41 and 42, a little after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
No further details were immediately available.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
Follow traffic updates here.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.