Former CT gov. Rowland to be released from prison Sunday

Former CT governor John Rowland will be released from prison on Sunday.

In January, Rowland was transferred out of federal prison and into a residential re-entry facility in New York.

The facility is overseen by the New York Residential Reentry Management Office.

Rowland was convicted twice on felony charges.

He served time following a corruption scandal that forced him to step down from office in 2004.

He was sentenced again in 2014 after he was convicted of campaign fraud, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice.

