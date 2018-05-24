No injuries after car hits West Hartford pizza restaurant

A car hit part of Savoy restaurant in West Hartford on Thursday (WFSB)

No injuries were reported after a car crashed into the front of a pizza restaurant in West Hartford on Thursday.

It happened right around lunchtime at Savoy on LaSalle Road.

An elderly woman was driving the car that ended up on the sidewalk, hitting part of the building.

The restaurant has remained open.

No injuries were reported.

