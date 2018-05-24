Warning issued after man was bitten by rabid raccoon

A Brooklyn man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after being bit by a rabid raccoon.

Police said the attack happened in the Moosup section of Plainfield, just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Gary Chamberland said the raccoon ran out from behind a car, climbed up his leg, and bit him.

Raccoons are cute, they're great, but this one wasn't great, he wasn't good," said Chamberland.

Chamberland said he was moving plants around outside his house when the raccoon came out from under a car and was making strange noises.

"He came right up my leg and started biting and clawing," said Chamberland.

Chamberland tried scaring the animal away, but it didn't work. Finally, he used a shovel to pry the animal off his leg.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He’s receiving post-exposure immunizations for rabies.

"Right now, my legs are all sore, my arms are sore. They did seven shots all through my lower body to my upper body, even my buttocks. Other than that I feel pretty good," said Chamberland.

The raccoon was taken to the state lab in Rocky Hill. After multiple tests, it was determined that the raccoon had the rabies virus.

"I felt bad for the raccoon though. It was sick, it had to be put down. That bothered me a little," said Chamberland.

Chamberland will continue the shots for the next five weeks.

"I'm just glad it wasn't somebody else. It was me, I can handle it, I'm a big guy," said Chamberland.

Plainfield Animal Control officials are advising residents to avoid contact with stray animals and wildlife. They are also recommending residents do not leave food outside, and to keep all pets up to date with their rabies vaccines.

