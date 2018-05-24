Becoming warm/hot and soon humid before trending wet/cool for part of the Holiday weekend

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

90° is a distinct possibility inland today (record high is 93!), otherwise we end the week dry with comfortable humidity.

Tomorrow, 90° is in the cards again but it will be noticeably more humid. Furthermore, isolated storms will be possible late in the day. Sunday, with a front stalled to our south, it will be dramatically cooler (we won’t get out of the 60s). There could be rain in the morning that tapers to drizzle; otherwise, it will be cloudy with an onshore flow. For Memorial Day, our weather will improve greatly… just a slight chance for a shower and with intervals of sunshine, temps go back into the 70s.

Also, as of 11a: we have our first named tropical system of the season – Alberto. It’s off the Yucatan peninsula and as it move north it will bring rain from Florida westward to Louisiana over the Holiday weekend.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

---------------------------------------------------

TODAY…

After some isolated and locally dense fog early this morning erodes, we’ll again get to enjoy abundant sunshine as we close out the week. Yesterday was comfortable with very low humidity; today will be similar in that it will be sunny and comfortable, but temperatures will be considerably warmer as the mercury peaks 85-90 away from the coast. A strong onshore breeze will likely keep temperatures in the 70s along the beaches in New London County. Despite the increasing warmth, the humidity won’t be too bad. We expect dew points to be in the 50s.

THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…

Saturday will be very warm, if not hot! Temperatures will rise well into the 80s to near 90 degrees away from the coast. The humidity will be noticeably higher, as dew points values will rise into the 60s. Most of the day will be dry with a partly to mostly sunny sky. However, a backdoor cold front will slide southward across New England throughout the day and it will spark a scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours.

The front will settle to the south of New England Saturday night and Sunday. Meanwhile, high pressure will build across Eastern Canada. Therefore, we’ll get into a much cooler northeasterly (maritime) flow. Temperatures will drop to near 60 degrees by late Saturday night and temperatures may not rise out of the 60s on Sunday! The sky will be overcast throughout the day. Plus, a wave of low pressure may develop on the front. If that happens, part of the day will be wet with some light rain and drizzle.

Low pressure will move away to the east of New England Sunday night and Monday and the front will tend to washout. Therefore, Monday, Memorial Day, will be a better day for outdoor activities. While a shower or some morning drizzle can’t be ruled out, most of the day should be dry. We should see just enough sunshine to boost temperatures back into the 70s.

TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, AND THURSDAY…

All 3 days will be much warmer than normal. Daytime highs will be in the 80s. Overall, Tuesday should be partly sunny. With high pressure in control, Wednesday is shaping up to be a nice day with a mostly sunny sky and fairly low humidity. Thursday will feature more of the same.

THE 2018 HURRICANE SEASON…

On Thursday, NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season officially begins on June 1st and it lasts through November 30th. This season could get off to an early start. A broad area of low pressure near the Eastern Yucatan Peninsula could develop into a subtropical or tropical cyclone over the coming days as it moves northward into the Gulf of Mexico. This system could threaten the Gulf Coast of the United States over the upcoming holiday weekend.

Meteorologists Bruce DePrest and Mark Dixon

LAST TUESDAY’S DEVASTATING STORMS

There were three EF-1 tornadoes in Connecticut on Tuesday, May 15th.

The first tornado occurred on the northeastern side of Winsted around 3:44 to 3:46 in the afternoon. Estimated winds were 95 mph. The maximum path width was 175 yards and the path length was 0.7 miles. The same thunderstorm spawned a waterspout of unknown intensity over the Barkhamsted Reservoir. There were no reports of damage from the waterspout.

The second EF-1 tornado occurred in the towns of Southbury and Oxford around 4:53-5:01 pm. Winds were 100 mph. The maximum path width was 400 yards and the path length was 4.2 miles.

The third EF-1 tornado occurred in Beacon Falls and Hamden around 5:01-5:09pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was 600 yards and the path length was 9.5 miles.

Damage from a microbust is responsible for damage from Hamden to Wallingford. This occurred from 5:09pm - 5:14pm. Winds were up to 100 mph. The maximum path width was 880 yards and the path length was 7.25 miles.

A deadly macroburst occurred in New Fairfield and Brookfield at around 4:37-4:53 pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was three miles and the path length was nine miles. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities and one injury.

