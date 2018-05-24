Woman says man yelled racial slurs at her at Glastonbury gas station

A woman says a man yelled racial slurs at her at a Glastonbury gas station (Submitted)

An East Hartford mother of two said she was scared for her children’s safety after she said a man yelled and charged at her because she was black.

It happened at the 7-11 in Glastonbury while both she and the suspect were at the gas pumps.

Yashica Blue said she was in an altercation with the white man when they were at the gas pumps.

She wanted him to move his car after she pulled up to a non-working gas pump.

“He gets out, jumps out (saying) ‘I’m not moving, you can forget it.’ And I said, ‘you know what?’ Then he came charging where I was in the car,” Blue said.

She says her two children were in the car with her and heard him when he yelled racial slurs.

“He used the ‘N’ word, that we don't belong here and he just went irate,” Blue said, adding that he banged on her car with his fists.

According to the police report, Blue told officers he “continued to yell racist remarks and threatened to kill her."

Later that night, Glastonbury police arrested 58-year-old Gregory Habzda. Police found him after Blue showed them his license plate.

According to that police report, he told officers that he may have used a word like “negro” or “black,” but "he did not make any racial comments whatsoever." He also “denied threatening to harm anyone in the vehicle."

He also told officers "He entered the 7-11 and asked for the clerk to call 911 because he was concerned for his safety. He said he then got into his car and left the area.” He added that “He was unaware there were two juveniles in the vehicle."

Blue said her children were scared and shocked.

“It was something that I never experienced and I hope to never have to experience that or my children again,” she said.

Police have charged Habzda with breach of peace. He’s expected to appear in court next month.

Channel 3 went to his home to get his side, but nobody was there.

In the report, the 7-11 clerk told police he saw the altercation from inside and felt Habzda was the aggressor. He didn't hear what was said.

The police report also said surveillance cameras were not working at the time of the incident.

As for Blue, she said racism is still happening.

“This is still happening. In 2018, you have a lot of people that hate people for no reason,” Blue said.

