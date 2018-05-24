Amazon showcases new technology at Windsor fulfillment center

Amazon officials gave a tour of its Windsor facility on Thursday (WFSB)

The world’s largest online retailer, Amazon, hosted an event and tour at its facility in Windsor on Thursday.

Amazon opened the 1.5 million square foot “fulfillment center” on Old Iron Ore Road in Windsor in 2016.

Officials there said implementing new technology has nearly tripled the number of people that work there.

On Thursday, officials gave a tour of the center, showcasing how robotics play a part in the daily process of getting packages to doorsteps.

There were 30 students from Windsor high and middle schools, many who are part of the robotics team, who joined the tour and saw the new technology.

Conveyor belts and robots that stash and stow items, optimize delivery systems.

"It's really cool, it's just really crazy there are all these robots doing all this stuff,” said Caleb Jacobsen, who is on Windsor High School’s robotics team.

The company started implementing all of the new technology last summer, and they've gone from 800 employees when they first opened the building in 2016, to almost 1,500.

Amazon’s worldwide robotics director talked to the kids about the new technology.

"It's a goods to person system, so the important part of the system are the people who are around the outside of it,” said Parris Wellman, Amazon’s robotics director.

It’s a lot of work to make sure it all goes as intended.

Gov. Dannel Malloy commended the company for investing into the community, and Connecticut.

"It really is a wonderful opportunity for us to see what's going on in Amazon at the moment,” Malloy said.

The company has a second Connecticut operation with a package-sorting facility in Wallingford, and they broke ground for a new warehouse in North Haven in February.

The $255 million project is expected to be fully operational by 2019 and create 1,800 jobs.

Earlier this year the Seattle-based company was looking for a second headquarters to bring as many as 50,000 high paying jobs, but Connecticut didn’t make the cut.

The company has focused on NYC, Boston, Washington D.C., and Atlanta.

