Public works crews continue storm clean-up in Hamden

On Thursday, Channel 3 took an exclusive ride along with public works crew in Hamden.

Crews there have been working 12-hour shifts every day since the storm last Tuesday.

“It’s nothing like you’ve ever seen before,” said TJ Dugay, heavy equipment operator for the town of Hamden.

It’s at least not something Dugay has seen in his 14 years with Hamden Public Works.

“It’s more just shock and awe. Every street we go down our jaws drop to the ground like ‘wow, I can’t believe the damage’,” Dugay said.

He and about 30 other public works employees have been putting in a minimum of 12 hours a day since last Tuesday.

“Now it’s just massive amounts of brush and debris that we’re trying to clear. Telephone poles and everything else,” Dugay said.

Each day, Dugay drives to meet up with his crew. The crew has chainsaws and piles the debris for pick up. The goal right now is to clear 10 to 15 feet up from the curb.

Then, a payloader fills the truck.

On Thursday, nine days later, there is still a lot of damage and debris left over.

“This whole area is a town now that I don’t even recognize anymore. They don’t even look the same,” he said.

Right now, the town of Hamden has about 50 people working on storm clean up.

The process of cutting, clearing then dumping will likely be needed for another month, hopefully with a day of rest in sight soon.

“It’s a little overwhelming but we’re chipping at it,” Dugay said.

If you’re clearing debris on your own in Hamden, you can bring it to the public works site on Shepard Avenue.

