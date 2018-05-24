Hartford officer 'in good spirits' after being stabbed

Officer Jill Kidik was awarded the Lifesaving Award from the Hartford Police Department in 2016. (Hartford police photo)

There’s some good news in the recovery of Hartford Police Officer Jill Kidik.

She was stabbed in the neck during a call last week. She went into surgery and was then put in ICU, in critical but stable condition.

The next day, she opened her eyes in front of friends and family.

During a taping of Face the State on Thursday, Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley gave an update on her condition.

"She's strong and she has so many friends and family around her. Her recovery is really progressing in a positive direction. It's way too early to guess whether she'll be back as a police officer or not but I can tell you there are 400 cops over on High Street in Hartford that hope she does come back,” Foley said.

Connecticut State Police troopers visited her at the hospital on Thursday and said she remains in good spirits.

